Rand recovers a little after reaching a record low of R19.34/$
The local currency remains volatile, but is on track to break a three-session losing streak on Monday amid some optimism on global markets
06 April 2020 - 12:40
The rand strengthened slightly on Monday morning, on track to snap a three-session losing streak, with some optimism on global markets after a few European countries reported a decline in Covid-19 deaths.
The local currency remains volatile and reached a record low of R19.34/$ earlier on Monday morning, according to Infront data. It has been under pressure after Fitch Ratings downgraded SA further into junk status on Friday, when the local currency breached R19/$ for the first time.
