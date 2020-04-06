Markets

Oil loses ground amid glut as talks are delayed

Meeting set for Monday postponed to April 9 after producers blame each other for collapse of dialogue

06 April 2020 - 07:51 Florence Tan and Jessica Resnick-Ault
Picture: 123RF/PIXNOO
Picture: 123RF/PIXNOO

Singapore/New York — Oil prices slipped more than $1 a barrel on Monday after the world’s top producers delayed a meeting to discuss output cuts that could partly alleviate oversupply in global markets as the coronavirus pandemic pummels demand.

Brent crude slipped close to $30 a barrel in early trade and was at $32.82 by 4.03am, down $1.29, or 3.8%. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.66, or 5.9%, to $26.68 a barrel, after earlier touching a low of $25.28.

Late last week prices surged, with US and Brent contracts posting their largest-yet weekly percentage gains due to hopes that Opec and its allies would strike a deal to cut crude supply worldwide by at least 10-million barrels per day (bpd).

Prices on both sides of the Atlantic marked their worst month on record in March as the coronavirus pandemic crippled demand while a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia left the market awash in supplies.

The producers were initially set to meet on Monday, but that has now been pushed to April 9, after they blamed each other for the collapse of talks in March.

It “just took a delay in the meeting between Saudi and Russia to knock the wind out of that rally”, said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Global Markets in Sydney.

US President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on crude imports if necessary to support US oil sector.

The head of the International Energy Agency has said oil inventories would still rise by 15-million bpd in the second quarter even with output cuts of 10-million bpd.

He urged the world’s richest economies to discuss broader ways to stabilise oil markets.

Still, a move by Saudi Arabia to delay the release of its crude official selling prices indicates it is not eager to flood the market with low-priced supplies before a potential agreement, said Robert McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group in Bethesda, Maryland.

“That’s a pretty clear sign that they are open to cutting production in May,” he said.

The kingdom delayed the release until Friday to wait for the outcome of the meeting between Opec and its allies regarding possible output cuts, a Saudi source said.

Oil prices could also firm as decades-low prices have already forced producers to cut output, CMC’s McCarthy said.

“There’s a lot of talk about potential bankruptcies particularly in US shale producers and that deals with a lot of supply issues that’s plaguing the market,” McCarthy said.

“In the short term the low prices are very painful, but if it does lead to a lot of those players leaving the industry, the supply side of the equation will balance out.”

Rig counts in the US fell by 62 last week, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday, marking the biggest weekly drop in five years, as US energy companies slashed spending on new drilling due to a coronavirus-related slump in economic activity and fuel demand.

Brazil’s Petrobras has also doubled its oil output cuts to 200,000 bpd, or 6% of its total production.

Reuters

Asian markets may lift JSE on Monday as rand slide continues

The local currency is extending losses, which may benefit rand hedges
Markets
5 hours ago

Gold firms amid demand for safe-havens

Dollar rise to a more than one-week high makes bullion costlier for investors holding other currencies
Markets
4 hours ago

Rand has nowhere to hide as R20/$ level looms

Fitch maintains negative outlook after downgrade, implying the next move will be deeper into junk
Markets
17 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand has nowhere to hide as R20/$ level looms
Markets
2.
Asian markets may lift JSE on Monday as rand ...
Markets
3.
Oil loses ground amid glut as talks are delayed
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends lower but records weekly ...
Markets
5.
Foreign investors dropped SA bonds ahead of ...
Markets

Related Articles

Saudi Aramco shares edge higher despite oil-price war

Companies / Energy

Global oil producers scramble to stem price collapse

World

Oil slides after Trump declines to cut output

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.