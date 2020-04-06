Market data — April 6 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
A prolonged shutdown will destroy the informal sector and plunge more people into poverty
Retired Constitutional Court justice Kate O'Regan says any other use or disclosure of tracing information will be unlawful
Campaign to contain spread of virus steps up a gear as SA enters the second week of national lockdown
Department of mineral resources & energy director-general Thabo Mokoena talks to Business Day TV about essential services in the mining sector during the 21-day lockdown
Banks also asked to keep lending taps open amid SA's national lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Retailers talk to Business Day TV about the challenges within the retail sector
Riyadh imposed a 24-hour lockdown on residents in all of its major cities
The 31-year old is negotiating a deal with an unnamed side in the UK
Nduduzo Makhathini is the first South African musician to sign to Blue Note Records and he has just dropped a new album
