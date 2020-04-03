Oil price back above $30 a barrel on hopes of deal to cut supply

London — Benchmark Brent crude oil futures reversed losses incurred during Asian hours in early European trading on Friday to rise above $30 a barrel, with hopes of a huge global supply cut deal to support prices still alive.

Brent crude futures were up 7%, or $2.10, at $32.04 per barrel by 7.48am GMT. Brent soared as much as 47% during Thursday's session, its highest intraday percentage gain ever, before closing 21% higher, but still at less than half the $66 it was trading at the end of 2019.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also moved back into positive territory, rising 1%, or 28 US cents, to $25.6 a barrel, after surging 24.7% on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had brokered a deal which could see Russia and Saudi Arabia cutting output by 10-million to 15-million barrels per day (bpd) — an unprecedented amount representing 10%-15% of global supply. Trump said he had made no offer to cut US output.

Saudi Arabia called on Thursday for an emergency meeting of Opec and nonOpec oil producers, saying it aimed to reach a fair agreement to stabilise oil markets.