Markets JSE weaker on concern the Covid-19 pandemic may worsen The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has surpassed the one-million mark, with more than 50,000 deaths recorded

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Friday as concern that the Covid-19 pandemic might worsen in the coming weeks weighs on investor sentiment.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has surpassed the one-million mark, with more than 50,000 deaths recorded. The US has reported the highest daily death toll of any country so far, with officials there warning that 240,000 people could die in the coming weeks.