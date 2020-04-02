Global stocks feel weight of Covid-19

London — World stocks were pinned down on Thursday by the rising death toll from the new coronavirus and deepening economic pain, with another record week of jobless claims expected in the US.

Investors sought the safety of the dollar which hung on to recent gains, while oil futures surged after US President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their oil price war.

In Japan, the Nikkei index ended down 1.37%, taking its losses to 25% so far in 2020. In a meandering session, European stocks made tentative gains, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 gaining 0.4%. Wall Street futures added 2% after plunging overnight.

“US jobless claims are expected to surge again and in this environment we cannot talk about a recovery in equities in the short term. The best you can hope for is stabilisation in the current environment,” said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners.

In Europe, oil and gas stocks gained more than 5%, with Royal Dutch Shell, Total and BP jumping between 3.3% and 5.0%, thanks to the rise in oil prices.

Brent crude futures rose 11.36%, or $2.81, to $27.55, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased 10.0% or $2.03, at $22.34.