Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Google and Alibaba
Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV
01 April 2020 - 11:14
Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Google as her stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Alibaba.
Kruger said: “I would choose the technology companies at this stage as their prices have also come back a bit with the rest of the market. Google, with its strong advertising, is a strong player in the online sector.”
Crail said: “My pick is technology, it is global and for [me] it’s Alibaba.”
