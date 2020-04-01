Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Google and Alibaba

Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV

01 April 2020 - 11:14 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF / SOLARSEVEN

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Google as her stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Alibaba.

Kruger said: “I would choose the technology companies at this stage as their prices have also come back a bit with the rest of the market. Google, with its strong advertising, is a strong player in the online sector.”

Crail said: “My pick is technology, it is global and for [me] it’s Alibaba.”

Or listen to the full audio:

