WATCH: Stock picks — Google and Alibaba

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Google as her stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Alibaba.

Kruger said: “I would choose the technology companies at this stage as their prices have also come back a bit with the rest of the market. Google, with its strong advertising, is a strong player in the online sector.”

Crail said: “My pick is technology, it is global and for [me] it’s Alibaba.”