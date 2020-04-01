Markets

Oil price hits $25 a barrel as US stocks surge

‘The market is oversupplied in April to the tune of 25-million barrels per day. There’s nowhere to hide from this tsunami of oversupply’

01 April 2020 - 11:39 Alex Lawler
A cyclist rides past oil storage tanks at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DHIRAJ SINGH
A cyclist rides past oil storage tanks at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DHIRAJ SINGH

London — Oil slid to $25 a barrel on Wednesday, within sight of its lowest in 18 years, as a report showing a big rise in US inventories and a widening rift within Opec heightened oversupply concerns.

Pledges of higher output from Saudi Arabia and Russia after a supply pact collapsed and a slide in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak have hammered the market.

Global benchmark Brent crude fell 66% in the first three months of 2020 in its biggest ever quarterly loss.

As of 8.30am GMT, Brent was down $1.45, or 5.5%, at $24.90. The price fell to $21.65 on Monday, the lowest since 2002. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 27c, or 1.3%, at $20.21.

“April will be one of the toughest months in history for oil and this is no April fool's joke,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy.

“The market is oversupplied in April to the tune of 25-million barrels per day. There's nowhere to hide from this tsunami of oversupply.”

Underlining supply glut fears, the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, reported US crude inventories rose by 10.5-million barrels, far exceeding forecasts for a four-million barrel increase.

Growing rifts among producers signal that oil glut is set to only worsen

No Opec talks in April while US crude stocks jump and US-Saudi tie-up is put on hold
Markets
5 hours ago

Attention will focus on US government figures due on Wednesday to confirm the API figures.

The bearish mood was also fuelled by a rift within oil cartel Opec. Saudi Arabia and other Opec members have not agreed to hold a technical meeting in April to discuss sliding prices.

An Opec-led supply deal fell apart on March 6 when Russia refused to cut output further. Saudi Arabia has already begun to boost output, a Reuters Opec survey showed on Tuesday, and is expected to pump more in April.

“It is very unlikely that Opec, with or without Russia or the US, will agree to a sufficient volumetric solution to offset oil demand losses,” BNP Paribas analyst Harry Tchilinguirian said in a report on Tuesday.

Adding to the downward pressure, sources told Reuters that top US officials have, for now, put aside a proposal for an alliance with Saudi Arabia to manage the global oil market.

“Diplomacy won't be able to help the physical oil market nor oil prices in the short term,” Tonhaugen of Rystad said. “The market is officially broken and no longer reflecting the value of crude.” 

Reuters

Gold grows as safety option on flood of money in the US

Supply limited in Switzerland while more central banks prepare monetary easing moves
Markets
4 hours ago

Unrelenting coronavirus keeps equities highly risky across the world

Jump in Australian shares and slight rises in South Korea and China the only relief as Chinese factory activity grow in March
Markets
5 hours ago

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday as volatility slows

Global equity markets are mixed as stimulus hopes  contend with the prospect that the Covid-19 outbreak will worsen in some countries
Markets
5 hours ago

Wall Street ends first quarter down 20%, S&P suffers worst drop on record

More of ‘fireworks’ ahead; economists slash 2020 expectations
Markets
13 hours ago

Most read

1.
SA passes first post-Moody's test with record ...
Markets
2.
Turmoil sent Bitcoin to worst level since crypto ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has worst quarter in almost 22 ...
Markets
4.
Wall Street ends first quarter down 20%, S&P ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday as ...
Markets

Related Articles

Latest numbers: Coronavirus in SA

News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 5: Coronavirus numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Mary Oppenheimer donates to coronavirus-fighting Solidarity Fund

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.