WATCH: Stock picks — oil and BAT

Gary Booysen from RandSwiss and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth talk to Business Day TV

31 March 2020 - 12:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO

Gary Booysen from RandSwiss chose oil as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Booysen said: “The reason the oil price is getting so crunched at the moment is [because] Saudi Arabia and Russia are having a spat and their supply is still not coming on stream aggressively but at the same time they are running out of storage.”

Reeders said: British American Tobacco has a great balance sheet and they are going to survive this crisis. Since this crisis started, everything just about flew into pieces, except for tobacco.”

Or listen to the full audio:

