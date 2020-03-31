WATCH: Stock picks — oil and BAT

Gary Booysen from RandSwiss chose oil as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Booysen said: “The reason the oil price is getting so crunched at the moment is [because] Saudi Arabia and Russia are having a spat and their supply is still not coming on stream aggressively but at the same time they are running out of storage.”

Reeders said: British American Tobacco has a great balance sheet and they are going to survive this crisis. Since this crisis started, everything just about flew into pieces, except for tobacco.”