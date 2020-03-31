Markets JSE extends gains as positive Chinese data lifts global equities Global equities have had a slight reprieve supported by stimulus measures by central banks to curb the effects of the coronavirus BL PREMIUM

The JSE was on its second day of gains on Tuesday tracking most global markets following upbeat economic data from China amid worries about the economic fallout from Covid-19.

Global equities have had a slight reprieve supported by stimulus and relief measures taken by central banks to curb the effects of the coronavirus.