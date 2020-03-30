WATCH: Stock picks — Gold ETF, FAANG ETF and Nasdaq ETF

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Gold ETF as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose FAANG ETF and Nasdaq ETF.

Mokorosi said: “If I could for an ETF I would probably go for a Gold ETF because you have the dual hedge; the rand hedge and the chaos hedge that gold gives you and that is where I would put my money at the moment.”

Shapiro said: “I’m a big tech man, I think tech stocks are going to come up so strong. Find a FAANG ETF, but if you want to stay local buy a Nasdaq ETF.”