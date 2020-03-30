Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock picks — Gold ETF, FAANG ETF and Nasdaq ETF

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

30 March 2020 - 11:45 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ STOCKWERKFOTODESIGN
Picture: 123RF/ STOCKWERKFOTODESIGN

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Gold ETF as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose FAANG ETF and Nasdaq ETF.

Mokorosi said: “If I could for an ETF I would probably go for a Gold ETF because you have the dual hedge; the rand hedge and the chaos hedge that gold gives you and that is where I would put my money at the moment.”

Shapiro said: “I’m a big tech man, I think tech stocks are going to come up so strong. Find a FAANG ETF, but if you want to stay local buy a Nasdaq ETF.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Trade of the Month: Satrix INDI vs NewGold

In the context of the latest developments in the world, gold is likely to outperform industrial companies
Companies
4 days ago

Markets: Picking through the rubble

For every seller there’s a buyer, right? Well, they’ve been scarce. But here are a few options for once the panic fades
Money & Investing
1 week ago

The decade’s best move: invest out of your comfort zone

Buying into the Nasdaq in 2010 would have earned you more than 24% a year
Money
2 months ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Ecolab and FAANG ETFs

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Markets
3 weeks ago

US stocks rally for second day as investors await $2-trillion aid package

Boeing surges 30% as investors bet on government support for the aerospace industry
Markets
4 days ago

ROB ROSE: An unlikely tale of 1918

In predicting what a post-corona SA economy will look like, the Spanish flu suggests the recovery can begin in the most unlikely places
Opinion
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand hits record low of R18 a dollar after SA’s ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE set for rough ride after Moody’s ...
Markets
3.
Oil slides as traders fret about how pandemic ...
Markets
4.
Gold slips on Monday as traders favour cash
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Royal Dutch Shell and ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.