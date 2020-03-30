MARKET WRAP: Rand hedges and some miners boost JSE
The rand fell through R18/$ for the first time, while the JSE’s banking index continued to weaken, bringing its 2020 losses to more than 47%
30 March 2020 - 19:04
The JSE closed firmer on Monday, with rand hedges, resources and gold miners making gains, while banking index losses pushed ever closer to 50% for the year to date.
Moody’s Investors Service downgraded SA’s credit rating to junk on Friday, assigning SA a rating one rung below investment grade, at Ba1, with a negative outlook. The move means SA is now at subinvestment grade with all three major ratings companies. Fitch and S&P Global dropped the country’s debt to junk in 2017.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now