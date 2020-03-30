Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand hedges and some miners boost JSE The rand fell through R18/$ for the first time, while the JSE’s banking index continued to weaken, bringing its 2020 losses to more than 47% BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Monday, with rand hedges, resources and gold miners making gains, while banking index losses pushed ever closer to 50% for the year to date.

Moody’s Investors Service downgraded SA’s credit rating to junk on Friday, assigning SA a rating one rung below investment grade, at Ba1, with a negative outlook. The move means SA is now at subinvestment grade with all three major ratings companies. Fitch and S&P Global dropped the country’s debt to junk in 2017.