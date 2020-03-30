JSE led higher by Naspers and miners
30 March 2020 - 13:53
The JSE firmed on Monday afternoon, with stocks that benefit from a weaker rand faring best, after Moody’s Investors Service downgraded SA’s credit rating to “junk” after close of trade on Friday.
The rand weakened past R18/$ for the first time on Monday after SA lost its last remaining investment-grade credit rating.
