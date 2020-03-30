Asian stocks suffer amid worry about length of global lockdown

Sydney — Asian shares slipped on Monday and oil prices took another tumble as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies despite central banks’ best efforts.

“We continue to mark down 1H20 global GDP forecasts as our assessment of both the global pandemic’s reach and the damage related to necessary containment policies has increased,” said JP Morgan economist Bruce Kasman.

They now predict global GDP could contract at a 10.5% annualised rate in the first half of the year.

There was much uncertainty about whether funds would have to buy or sell for month- and quarter-end to meet their benchmarks, many of which would have been thrown out of whack by the wild market swings seen over March.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2.7% and Shanghai blue chips 1.8%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.7%, though that was up from early lows.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 also recouped early losses to edge up 0.3%, perhaps thanks to month-end demand. Euro Stoxx 50 futures firmed 0.5% and FTSE futures went flat.

Central banks have mounted an all-out effort to bolster activity with rate cuts and massive asset-buying campaigns, which have at least eased liquidity strains in markets.

China on Monday became the latest to add stimulus with a cut of 20 basis points in a key repo rate.

Withstand shock

Singapore also eased as the city-state’s bellwether economy braced for a deep recession, while New Zealand’s central bank said it will take corporate debt as collateral for loans.

Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB, said the main question for markets is whether all the stimulus would be enough to help the global economy withstand the shock.

“To answer this question, one needs to know the magnitude of the containment measures and for how long they will be implemented,” he added. “This is the big unknown and it suggests markets are likely to remain volatile until this uncertainty is resolved.”