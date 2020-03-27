WATCH: Stock picks — Royal Dutch Shell and Microsoft

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Royal Dutch Shell as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair of Sasfin Securities chose Microsoft.

Combrinck said: “Royal Dutch Shell and oil company has a pristine balance sheet and has a big dividend yield, obviously they can cut the yield but the oil price will return to more sustainable levels in due course.”

Nair said: “I’m going for Microsoft, even after this 21-day work from home period lapses, more and more companies will realise the benefit of having employees work from home.”