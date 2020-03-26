WATCH: Stock picks — Airbus and Disney

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose the market as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Airbus and Disney

McCurrie said: “There are a few a good high-quality companies that have survived through thick and thin over many many years and I don’t know the future the market, it could fall another 50%, I have no clue. The only thing I do know is at this level the market represents good long-term value so at bare minimum don’t panic and sell, and if you have some spare cash don’t spend it at all today, phase it in.”

Shapiro said: “I have two, I think Disney and Airbus are looking incredibly cheap at the moment and I think the market has totally miss-priced these. They’ve just been sold indiscriminately so if you’ve got patience I think you’re going to do incredibly well on those.”