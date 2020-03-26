Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Airbus and Disney

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

26 March 2020 - 10:10 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose the market as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Airbus and Disney

McCurrie said: “There are a few a good high-quality companies that have survived through thick and thin over many many years and I don’t know the future the market, it could fall another 50%, I have no clue. The only thing I do know is at this level the market represents good long-term value so at bare minimum don’t panic and sell, and if you have some spare cash don’t spend it at all today, phase it in.”

Shapiro said: “I have two, I think Disney and Airbus are looking incredibly cheap at the moment and I think the market has totally miss-priced these. They’ve just been sold indiscriminately so if you’ve got patience I think you’re going to do incredibly well on those.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Market data — March 24 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: Bond yields fall as Reserve Bank extends stimulus

The all share rose 5.17%, as did the top 40, with resources and gold miners both up significantly
Markets
17 hours ago

Air France-KLM and aircraft maker tipped to get loan injection from France

Manufacturer Airbus and the airline will be among the first in line for government support, insiders say
Companies
3 days ago

Emirates flights to grind to a halt by Wednesday

Employees of Dubai-based carrier will have to take salary cuts of up to 50%
Companies
3 days ago

TV in quick bites, on a phone near you

Quibi is looking to change the future of video streaming when it launches on April 6 this year.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Disney

Martin Smith from Anchor Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
JSE surges to best gain since 1997 on stimulus ...
Markets
2.
Rand firms on US stimulus package
Markets
3.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday as ...
Markets
4.
Palladium surges the most since 1997 on SA ...
Markets
5.
Rand may have first day of gains in five on Fed ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.