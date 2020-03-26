Rand loses steam as national lockdown draws near
The rand weakened more than 1% on Thursday morning and was the worst performing among emerging-market currencies on the day
26 March 2020 - 12:45
The rand was weaker on Thursday, snapping its two day winning streak, as SA prepares for the national lockdown.
The rand weakened more than 1% on Thursday morning and was the worst performing among emerging-market currencies on the day.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now