Oil slips, but stimulus provides some support

Singapore — Oil prices slipped on Thursday following three days of gains, with the prospect of rapidly dwindling demand due to coronavirus travel bans and lockdowns offsetting the hope a US $2-trillion emergency stimulus will shore up economic activity.

Brent crude futures fell 19 US cents, or 0.7%, to $27.20 a barrel by 4.41am GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 37c, or 1.5%, to $24.12 a barrel. Both contracts are down about 60% in 2020.

“Oil markets received a lift from the US stimulus chatter, but for the most part activity remains rudderless, awash in a sea of oil,” said Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiTrader.

The US Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a $2-trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus epidemic.

But with demand fast contracting and output rising, the outlook for oil remains dim. IHS Markit estimated global oil demand would contract by more than 14-million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, leading to unprecedented inventory builds.