MARKET WRAP: Gold shares lead JSE 4% higher ahead of lockdown

Gold shares lead JSE 4% higher ahead of lockdown JSE extends winning streak to a third consecutive day

The JSE ended higher on Thursday, extending its winning streak to the third straight day led by gold mining counters as SA prepared to enter a three-week lockdown that will see industries grind to halt.

The JSE all share, the broadest measure of the stock market performance, jumped 4% on the day, with mining stocks among the biggest gainers as the price of bullion cruised higher.