MARKET WRAP: Gold shares lead JSE 4% higher ahead of lockdown
JSE extends winning streak to a third consecutive day
26 March 2020 - 19:42
The JSE ended higher on Thursday, extending its winning streak to the third straight day led by gold mining counters as SA prepared to enter a three-week lockdown that will see industries grind to halt.
The JSE all share, the broadest measure of the stock market performance, jumped 4% on the day, with mining stocks among the biggest gainers as the price of bullion cruised higher.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now