JSE stronger before 21-day lockdown takes effect
A number of JSE-listed counters have either announced they are cancelling or delaying dividends, or declaring force majeure
26 March 2020 - 13:40
The JSE was firmer on Thursday at midday as SA prepared to enter a 21-day lockdown, to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
Following the severity of the effects of the coronavirus worldwide and the increasing number of confirmed cases in SA, the country will follow other countries entering a lockdown from midnight on Thursday. President Cyril Ramaphosa said people would be confined to their homes from Friday morning, except for essential business, such as buying food or seeking healthcare.
