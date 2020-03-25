Wall Street surge on US stimulus expectations carries Asian shares

Tokyo — Asian shares extended their rally on Wednesday in the wake of Wall Street’s huge rebound as the US Congress appeared closer to passing a $2-trillion stimulus package to mitigate the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.7% with Australian shares jumping 3.4% and South Korean shares gaining 3.5%. Japan’s Nikkei surged 4.8%.

“Japanese shares have been bolstered by aggressive buying from the Bank of Japan and pension money this week. That has prompted hedge funds to cover their short positions,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

On Tuesday, MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe rallied 8.39%, the largest single-day gain since the wild swings seen during the height of the global financial crisis in October 2008. It rose another 0.8% in Asia on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 11.37%, its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933. Yet, much of the large gains in stock markets pale in comparison with the brutal sell-off of the past few weeks as investors braced for a deep global recession in the wake of sweeping lockdowns in many countries.