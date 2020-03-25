Markets Rand firms on US stimulus package Global markets welcome the $2-trillion US stimulus package to offset the effects of the coronavirus BL PREMIUM

The rand was firmer on Wednesday for the second trading session this week, with global sentiment boosted after US legislators reached a deal on an economic package aimed at softening the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House and Senate leaders reached a deal early on Wednesday on a huge $2-trillion (R34-trillion) Covid-19 stimulus bill to combat the negative economic effect of the outbreak.