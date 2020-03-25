Rand firms on US stimulus package
Global markets welcome the $2-trillion US stimulus package to offset the effects of the coronavirus
25 March 2020 - 12:39
The rand was firmer on Wednesday for the second trading session this week, with global sentiment boosted after US legislators reached a deal on an economic package aimed at softening the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.
The White House and Senate leaders reached a deal early on Wednesday on a huge $2-trillion (R34-trillion) Covid-19 stimulus bill to combat the negative economic effect of the outbreak.
