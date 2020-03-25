Markets JSE lifts for second day as stimulus plans help global equities In SA, the Reserve Bank announced more measures to add liquidity into the financial system on Wednesday BL PREMIUM

The JSE gained for a second day on Wednesday in line with global equities as stimulus measures by central banks spurred global risk-on sentiment.

Locally, the SA Reserve Bank announced more measures to add liquidity into the financial system on Wednesday. These adjustments to the money market liquidity management strategy include expanding refinancing operations. Central banks across the world have implemented stimulus measures as governments worry about the economic effect of the virus. The virus had claimed more than 18,900 lives with over 424,000 cases confirmed by Wednesday morning.