Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer ahead of SA’s Covid-19 lockdown The all share firmed 7.53% and the top 40 8.23%, with industrials, banks, financials, platinum and gold miners all up on the day BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday, taking the lead from its positive global counterparts, as most countries go into lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Following the severity of the effect of the virus in other countries, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night that people should stay and/or work at home from Friday morning, except for conducting essential business, such as buying food or seeking healthcare.