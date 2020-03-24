JSE firms ahead of SA’s lockdown

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday after SA government announced that the country will be put on lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Following the severity of the effect of the virus in other countries worldwide, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night that people would be confined to their homes from Friday morning, except for essential business, such as buying food or seeking healthcare.

At 11.42am, the JSE all share had firmed 4.88% to 40.133,79 points and the top 40 5.57%. The industrials index was up 4.48%, the resources index 9.55%, banks 0.10%, financials 0.24%, platinum mines 9.06% and gold mining index 7.17%.

Gold had gained 2.53% to $1,591.80/oz and platinum 6.39% to $679.28. Brent crude was up 3.08% to $28.44 a barrel.