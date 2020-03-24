Asian stocks rebound as investors take heart from US pledge

Sydney — Asian stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve’s promise of bottomless dollar funding eased painful strains in financial markets, even if it could not soften the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus.

While Wall Street seemed unimpressed, investors in Asia were encouraged enough to lift E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 by 3% and Japan’s Nikkei 6.2%. If sustained it would be the biggest daily rise for the Nikkei since late 2016.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 4.2%, to more than halve Monday’s drop. Shanghai blue chips gained 2.7%.

Europe also looked a shade brighter as Eurostoxx 50 futures climbed 3.3% and FTSE futures 3.1%.

In its latest drastic step, the Fed offered to buy unlimited amounts of assets to steady markets and expanded its mandate to corporate and municipal bonds.

The numbers were certainly large, with analysts estimating the package could make $4-trillion or more in loans to non-financial firms.