Markets data — March 23 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
It is in our interest to overreact, except for those who insist freedom is to set themselves on fire
The Oppenheimer and Rupert families pledge R1bn each to support small businesses during the Covid-19 crisis
President now expected to address the nation again on Monday
SA’s third-largest mobile operator is to restrategise in the hope of eventually ridding its balance sheet of heavy debt
As with BMW and Ford, the company says the decision to suspend production is driven by a mix of health and business demands
Announcements from Standard Bank, Nedbank and FNB come as the Reserve Bank works with sector to help shore up financial system
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells citizens to stay at home in televised address to the nation
The organisation now has time to rebuild its house for a sustainable future
Let’s help one another out, and support local businesses during this difficult time
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.