Global markets take another beating as more countries shut up shop

London/Sydney/Hong Kong — Financial markets around the world took another hammering on Monday as a rising tide of national coronavirus lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers’ frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession.

European stocks dived 4.5% as they reopened and commodity markets also saw more heavy selling as the global death toll from the virus passed 14,000.

Investors tried to take cover in ultra-safe government bonds and in the Japanese yen in currency markets but with so much uncertainty about when any semblance of normality might return there were few places to really hide.

“Further deterioration in the Covid-19 outbreak is severely damaging the global economy,” Morgan Stanley analysts warned on Monday. “We expect global growth to dip close to GFC [global financial crisis] lows, and US growth to a 74-year low in 2020.”

Goldman Sachs sent a similar warning and in a taste of the pain to come, e-mini futures for the S&P 500 dived 3.5% and MSCI’s main world stocks index was down 1.6% and almost at 4-year lows.

UBS Australian head of equities distribution George Kanaan said global financial markets were gripped by fear, which seemed unlikely to ease any time soon, despite the co-ordinated efforts of governments and central banks around the world.

“I have been in the financial markets for 27 years and I have never seen anything like this,” he said from Sydney.

“This is unprecedented in terms of fears and there are two elements driving that.