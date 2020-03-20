Rand on track for worst week in three years due to Covid-19
The local currency is down almost 19% so far in 2020
20 March 2020 - 11:53
The rand was on track for its worst week in three years on Friday morning as nervousness about the coronavirus spurred a huge sell-off in global markets this week.
The rand, which is down almost 19% so far this year, dropped to record lows this week as the coronavirus death toll accelerated worldwide while the number of infections confirmed in SA rose to 150.
