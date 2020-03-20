Markets Rand on track for worst week in three years due to Covid-19 The local currency is down almost 19% so far in 2020 BL PREMIUM

The rand was on track for its worst week in three years on Friday morning as nervousness about the coronavirus spurred a huge sell-off in global markets this week.

The rand, which is down almost 19% so far this year, dropped to record lows this week as the coronavirus death toll accelerated worldwide while the number of infections confirmed in SA rose to 150.