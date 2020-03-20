Markets must stay open, US financial bodies urge

London — Keeping US markets open during the coronavirus epidemic is critical for maintaining investor confidence, exchanges and market industry bodies said in a joint statement on Friday.

Signatories to the statement included the American Bankers Association, CBOE, Nasdaq, CME, the Institute of International Finance and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association.

“Keeping all US financial markets open is essential to the wellbeing of the general economy and vital to maintaining and bolstering investor confidence, particularly once the economy recovers from the effects of this pandemic,” the statement said.

The statement was not signed by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), where trading has been halted several times for a few minutes due to extreme price moves.

Top NYSE officials have said the Big Board will continue to work under normal hours electronically despite shutting its trading floor, where dealers operate shoulder-to-shoulder and risk infection from coronavirus.