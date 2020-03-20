JSE lifts, tracking firmer global markets
The Reserve Bank has cut its interest rate by 100 basis points, to help minimise the effect that the coronavirus might have on the SA's economy
20 March 2020 - 12:52
The JSE was firmer on Friday midday along with its global counterparts, recovering from this week's global sell-off as investors place their hopes on stimulus measures aimed at bolstering the global economy.
SA Reserve Bank cut its interest rate by 100 basis points, to help minimise the effect that the coronavirus might have on the SA's economy. The bank of England also cut rates, even as the US Federal Reserve said it was working on a new stimulus package.
