Markets

JSE could benefit from stimulus efforts on Friday

Asian markets are firmer on Friday morning as central banks around the world move to shore up fragile investor confidence

20 March 2020 - 07:08 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

The JSE could take its lead from firmer Asian markets on Friday morning, as global central banks move to inject liquidity into a market beset by deep concern over the economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Reserve Bank surprised the market on Thursday by cutting interest rates by 100 basis points, while the Bank of England also cut rates, even as the US Federal Reserve said it was working on a new stimulus package.

“The shoulder-launched artillery barrage from the world’s central banks and government treasuries seems to have stopped the rot sweeping the global economy for now,” said Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

“Markets enjoyed a relatively quiet, by recent standards, overnight session, with equities stabilising in particular,” Halley said.

In morning trade on Friday the Shanghai Composite was up 0.47% and the Hang Seng 2.81%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via major shareholder Naspers, had gained 2.86%.

Gold was up 0.8% to $1,482.80/oz while platinum had firmed 3.89% to $609.25. Brent crude was up 4.35% to $29.34 a barrel.

The rand was 0.4% firmer at $17.35/$, but has still lost about 5% over the past week.

There are no major local economic releases on Friday and focus is instead on the coronavirus outbreak and related statistics

While no deaths as a result of the Covid-19 virus have yet been reported in SA, the rapidly escalating number of confirmed cases is a key concern, and is already adding pressure to the health-care system, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions treasury partner Bianca Botes in a note.

In corporate news, Grand Parade Investments is expected to report later that profits rose in its half year to end-December, with the group recently moving to exit loss-making investments.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

US and European stocks rise after central banks intervene again

US stocks gain ground after volatile session,  while the dollar surges
Markets
12 hours ago

Rand weakens as Bank cuts repo rate

SA Reserve Bank opts to cut the repo rate by 100 basis points
Markets
16 hours ago

Oil prices rocket 10%, but it could be temporary, analysts warn

From April 1, about four-million bpd could flood the markets, potentially pushing down crude oil prices into the teens
Markets
19 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand weakens as Bank cuts repo rate
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as banks and gold miners ...
Markets
3.
Rand hits lowest level yet ahead of interest rate ...
Markets
4.
Rand at record low ahead of Reserve Bank rates ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices rocket 10%, but it could be temporary, ...
Markets

Related Articles

Reserve Bank joins global fight against coronavirus

Economy

The latest coronavirus coverage

News

US slaps antidumping duties on Sasol

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.