US and European stocks rise after central banks intervene again

The Fed said the swaps, in which the US central bank accepts other currencies as collateral in exchange for dollars, will be in place for at least the next six months.

The swaps will allow the central banks of Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and New Zealand to tap a combined $450bn to help ensure the world's dollar-dependent financial system functions.

“All these things kind of happening at once causes a lot of dominoes to fall, and as the dominoes fall, it creates more demand, pushing people towards the dollar,” said Michael Skordeles, US macro strategist at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services in Atlanta.

“This (the dollar swap lines) is going to help, but it's not a silver bullet,” he said. “Because there's a flow of capital into dollar-denominated assets, in particular US Treasuries, it's starving these countries of liquidity and making the dollar appreciate.”