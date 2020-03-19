Markets Rand weakens as Bank cuts repo rate SA Reserve Bank opts to cut the repo rate by 100 basis points BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Thursday afternoon as the SA Reserve Bank cut the repo rate by 100 basis points amid concern about the effect of coronavirus on economic growth.

Shortly after the announcement at 3.10pm, the rand had weakened 0.84% to R17.31314/$% and 1.01% to R20.0556/£ while it had firmed 0.64% to R18.6558.