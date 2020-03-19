Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as banks and gold miners plunge The local bourse dropped for a third day this week as investors fret about the coronavirus BL PREMIUM

The JSE dropped in line with Asian markets on Thursday, with gold miners and banks leading losses, as fears about the effect of the coronavirus outbreak weighed on market sentiment.

The local bourse fell for the third day this week as investors fret about the outbreak, which had claimed more than 9,300 lives by Thursday and brought the world’s economic hubs to a halt.