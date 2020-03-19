MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as banks and gold miners plunge
The local bourse dropped for a third day this week as investors fret about the coronavirus
19 March 2020 - 18:39
The JSE dropped in line with Asian markets on Thursday, with gold miners and banks leading losses, as fears about the effect of the coronavirus outbreak weighed on market sentiment.
The local bourse fell for the third day this week as investors fret about the outbreak, which had claimed more than 9,300 lives by Thursday and brought the world’s economic hubs to a halt.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now