Markets

Market data — March 19 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

19 March 2020 - 22:20
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
Rand weakens as Bank cuts repo rate
Markets
2.
Rand hits lowest level yet ahead of interest rate ...
Markets
3.
Rand at record low ahead of Reserve Bank rates ...
Markets
4.
No end in sight for meltdown as oil plunges 24% ...
Markets
5.
JSE may be under pressure on Thursday as rand ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.