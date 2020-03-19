Market data — March 19 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Though the size of the rate reduction was unexpected, the Reserve Bank is likely to have room to cut again this year
State moves to prevent price gouging in sales of key essentials, including medical and hygiene products, toilet paper, hand sanitisers and facial masks
Mitigation measures and potential consequences to come under the spotlight
Analysts say the bank faces the same risks and exposure to the weak economy as its peers
National Energy Regulator of SA process will delay for years new capacity coming on line
India's prime minister Narendra Modi says Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected the economy
Monaco’s glamour race delayed as the start of 2020 season is pushed back to June
Pebofatso Mokoena is fascinated and revulsed by attempts to pack humans into spaces that should not contain them
