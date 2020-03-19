JSE gains as investors digest stimulus plans
Investors are also awaiting the SA Reserve Bank’s repo rate announcement later on Thursday
19 March 2020 - 11:53
The JSE was on track for its second day of gains this week on Thursday morning as central banks move to ease the effects of the coronavirus, while investors shift their focus to the SA Reserve Bank's interest-rate decision later in the day.
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday night announced an emergency credit programme to help the market mutual fund industry, Reuters reported. Locally, investors are awaiting the Reserve Bank's repo rate announcement later in the day amid expectations that the Bank could cut as much as 50 basis points.
