WATCH: Stock pick — Altron and Microsoft

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor talk to Business Day TV

18 March 2020
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Altron as his stock pick of the day and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Microsoft.

Williams said: “I’m going to go with Altron, it’s beaten down from its highs and it’s got a lot of exposure to the UK economy and Microsoft licensing so that’s about 40% of their earnings which is hard currency earnings.”

Janse van Rensburg said: “I’m going overseas into the tech space and picking Microsoft. I think that after the sell-off that we’ve seen across the board in the US markets, I guess it’s not about trying to pick the bottom but it’s about choosing quality stocks and deciding a price that you are prepared to pay for those stocks.”

