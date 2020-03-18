WATCH: Stock pick — Altron and Microsoft

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Altron as his stock pick of the day and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Microsoft.

Williams said: “I’m going to go with Altron, it’s beaten down from its highs and it’s got a lot of exposure to the UK economy and Microsoft licensing so that’s about 40% of their earnings which is hard currency earnings.”

Janse van Rensburg said: “I’m going overseas into the tech space and picking Microsoft. I think that after the sell-off that we’ve seen across the board in the US markets, I guess it’s not about trying to pick the bottom but it’s about choosing quality stocks and deciding a price that you are prepared to pay for those stocks.”