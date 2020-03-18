Markets

Market data — March 18 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

18 March 2020 - 22:22
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in about 15 months ...
Markets
2.
Rand hits lowest level yet ahead of interest rate ...
Markets
3.
JSE may benefit from stimulus efforts on Wednesday
Markets
4.
Rand improves against major currencies despite ...
Markets
5.
JSE drops as SA notes first local transmission ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.