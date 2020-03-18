JSE drops as SA notes first local transmission cases of Covid-19
Global markets remain beset by the coronavirus, as countries increasingly restrict travel by their citizens
18 March 2020 - 13:09
The JSE was down more than 4% at midday on Wednesday, as SA confirmed its first cases of local transmission of Covid-19.
The number of confirmed cases of the virus in SA has now risen to 116, with 14 cases of local transmission. Uncertainty over how far local transmission of the virus is spreading in SA continues to weigh on investor sentiment.
