Markets

Dow erases gains of Trump presidency

18 March 2020 - 23:24 Noel Randewich
US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, March 18 2020. Picture: KEVIN DIETSCH/BLOOMBERG
US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, March 18 2020. Picture: KEVIN DIETSCH/BLOOMBERG

New York — As Wall Street extended its deep sell-off on Wednesday over fears about the coronavirus, the Dow Jones Industrial Average effectively erased the last of the once sizeable gains it made under US President Donald Trump.

Trump's request for Congress to approve $500bn in cash payments to taxpayers along with $50bn in loans for airlines failed to stem the bleeding in the stock market, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled almost 11% before partly recovering to end down 6.3%.

Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the stock market's performance during his three years in office, including as recently as last Saturday after a strong rebound the day before. Trump has also warned that Wall Street would fall if a Democratic candidate wins the November presidential election.

By Wednesday's close, the Dow was up just 0.4% from where it was on January 20 2017, the day of Trump's inauguration. The Dow is still up almost 9% from when Trump unexpectedly won the presidential election on November 8 2016.

Measuring the stock market's performance under the Republican president beginning at his election date captures a surge immediately after he won, called  the “Trump Bump”, as investors became optimistic about Trump's promises to cut taxes and reduce regulations.

At its February peak, the Dow had surged more than 60% from Trump's election day.

The S&P 500, a broader measure of the US stock market, tumbled 5.2% on Wednesday, leaving it up just 12% since Trump's 2016 election and up 6% from his inauguration. At its peak, the S&P 500 had gained 58% since Trump's election.

Overall, the S&P 500 has slumped nearly 30% from its February 19 peak and ended a bull market that began in 2009.

Reuters

Trump warns of recession and urges Americans to halt most social activity

The US president downplays another dramatic decline in stocks, saying 'the market will take care of itself'
World
2 days ago

US Senate weighs emergency spending bill as Trump presses for $850bn more

Measures would require sick leave for workers and expand unemployment compensation
World
1 day ago

US and Canada close border to ‘non-essential’ traffic

Trump announces shutdown of the 8,891km international boundary after Trudeau unveiled C$27bn in support measures amid coronavirus outbreak
World
1 hour ago

US banks struggle to assist cash-strapped customers hit by coronavirus

Service centres overwhelmed by calls from clients seeking help
Companies
1 day ago

Equities under pressure as central banks try coming to the rescue

Federal Reserve slashes interest rates in emergency move and its big peers offer cheap US dollars
Markets
2 days ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in about 15 months ...
Markets
2.
Rand hits lowest level yet ahead of interest rate ...
Markets
3.
JSE may benefit from stimulus efforts on Wednesday
Markets
4.
Rand improves against major currencies despite ...
Markets
5.
JSE drops as SA notes first local transmission ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rand hits lowest level yet ahead of interest rate decision

Markets

No end in sight for meltdown as oil plunges 24% in a day

Markets

US stocks suspended amid panic as stimulus details remain unclear

Markets

Global stocks slide as traders keep their distance from risky assets

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.