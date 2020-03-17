WATCH: Stock picks — Vanguard Funds and Remgro

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Vanguard Funds as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Remgro.

Booysen said: “I’m going for VUKE, which is the Vanguard tracker on the UK stock market. UK is about 4% or 5% off the lows from 2008 ... there’s not much downside.”

Körner said: “I’m going for Remgro, I’ve been really critical of it for a long time but if you look FirstRand, it has been smashed.”