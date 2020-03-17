Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Vanguard Funds and Remgro

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talk to Business Day TV

17 March 2020 - 12:24 Business Day TV
Ayo Technology Solutions is African Equity Empowerment Investments’ biggest investment. Picture: 123RF — GONGZSTUDIO
Ayo Technology Solutions is African Equity Empowerment Investments’ biggest investment. Picture: 123RF — GONGZSTUDIO

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Vanguard Funds as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Remgro.

Booysen said: “I’m going for VUKE, which is the Vanguard tracker on the UK stock market. UK is about 4% or 5% off the lows from 2008 ... there’s not much downside.”

Körner said: “I’m going for Remgro, I’ve been really critical of it for a long time but if you look FirstRand, it has been smashed.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Hedge fund returns: Looking past the cost

Hedge funds have rapidly lost favour abroad and at home. But as markets slide, they may be worth another glance
Money & Investing
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Start with an atlas Stella...

There are a lot of moving parts in Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’s world, not to mention a lot of cities involved — be it New York, Geneva or Paris
Opinion
2 weeks ago

The rise and rise of ETFs

Exchange traded funds may be the bane of fund managers, but they’re not the risk their detractors fear they’ll be
Money & Investing
1 month ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Mediclinic: little, too late?

Smaller deals might well be critical if Mediclinic ever considered a split of its international and local operations
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Public health needs private sector help, not NHI

A workable system could be copied from the Urban Foundation
Opinion
1 month ago

Grindrod beefs up board with Ben Magara appointment

The former Lonmin CEO is one of the business heavyweights to be appointed as independent non-executive director
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
SA’s stocks crash as government scrambles to ...
Markets
2.
SA bond yields rising to 2008 levels point to ...
Markets
3.
JSE may recover a little after Monday’s crash
Markets
4.
Oil price plunges below $30 a barrel
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls again as SA battles virus ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.