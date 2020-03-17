Rand improves against major currencies despite Covid-19 panic
The rand was the best-performing currency among emerging-market currencies on Tuesday morning
17 March 2020 - 12:48
The rand firmed against major currencies on Tuesday, despite global markets remaining under severe pressure as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause market volatility.
The rand was the best-performing currency among emerging-market currencies, despite reaching a high of R16.6641 on the day.
