MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in about 15 months as global markets recover The rand was the second-best performing among emerging-market currencies on the day

The JSE had its best day since December 2018 on Tuesday as global markets rebounded from Monday’s sell-off, which was prompted by fears about the coronavirus pandemic.

The local bourse gained for the first time in five days amid expectations that governments will put in place sufficient measures to mitigate the effects of the virus. Covid-19 has claimed more 7,500 lives worldwide with more than 189,000 confirmed cases by Tuesday, with more than 85,000 of those recovered, according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus resource centre.