Markets JSE on track for first day of gains in five Global markets are mixed with some analysts saying they’re not encouraged by governments’ ‘cross-fingered’ response BL PREMIUM

The JSE gained for the first day in five on Tuesday morning following Monday’s sweeping global sell-off as investors ponder the impact of the coronavirus.

Global markets were mixed as investors continue to bet on the prospects that governments will respond with fiscal measures to counter the effects of the virus.