MARKET WRAP: JSE falls again as SA battles virus pandemic

JSE falls again as SA battles virus pandemic The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to close to zero on Sunday

The JSE plunged more than 8% on Monday after the SA government said that it could declare a state of emergency if the number of coronavirus cases escalates.

If SA’s growing outbreak of Covid-19 is not swiftly contained, the government could impose a state of emergency, institute lockdowns and quarantine people away from their homes, health minister Zweli Mkhize warned on Monday.