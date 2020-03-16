MARKET WRAP: JSE falls again as SA battles virus pandemic
The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to close to zero on Sunday
16 March 2020 - 19:17
The JSE plunged more than 8% on Monday after the SA government said that it could declare a state of emergency if the number of coronavirus cases escalates.
If SA’s growing outbreak of Covid-19 is not swiftly contained, the government could impose a state of emergency, institute lockdowns and quarantine people away from their homes, health minister Zweli Mkhize warned on Monday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now