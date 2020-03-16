Markets JSE drops 6% as SA enters state of disaster Investors are bracing for global shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak BL PREMIUM

The JSE fell below 42,000 points for the first time since August 2013 on Monday morning, slumping in broad-based losses as global stocks were pummelled by increasing government restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Locally, a state of disaster has been declared. Schools will be closed and gatherings of more than 100 people have been prohibited, with similar initiatives taking place in other countries.