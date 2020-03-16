JSE drops 6% as SA enters state of disaster
Investors are bracing for global shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak
16 March 2020 - 10:20
The JSE fell below 42,000 points for the first time since August 2013 on Monday morning, slumping in broad-based losses as global stocks were pummelled by increasing government restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Locally, a state of disaster has been declared. Schools will be closed and gatherings of more than 100 people have been prohibited, with similar initiatives taking place in other countries.
