Markets

Gold stronger before giving up gains after Fed rate cut

Investors are dumping everything in favour of cash, analyst says

16 March 2020 - 07:47 K Sathya Narayanan
Gold bars are seen on display. Gold prices rose initially on Monday due to a surprise Fed rate cut. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Gold bars are seen on display. Gold prices rose initially on Monday due to a surprise Fed rate cut. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Gold prices jumped in early trade on Monday after another emergency rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, before paring gains as some investors sold the metal for cash amid a sell-off in equities.

Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,543.60 per ounce by 4.48am, having risen as much as 2.8% earlier. The metal fell 3% on Friday. US gold futures rose 1.8% to $1,544.20 per ounce.

Prices rose initially due to the surprise Fed rate cut, said CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang Yan, adding that: “The market is very indecisive and there are divergent opinions. Investors are now dumping everything. They just want cash.”

The Fed slashed rates back to near zero, restarted bond buying and joined with other central banks to help put a floor under a rapidly disintegrating global economy amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed’s rate cuts and restarting of quantitative easing are positives for gold, but “we’re in an unconventional time and theory might not apply in a time of high volatility and divergence”, Yan said.

The dollar fell from a more than two-week high and stock markets plunged after the Fed cut rates for the second time this year to soften the economic blow from the economic shock.

Apart from reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, lower interest rates weigh on the dollar, making greenback-denominated gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields fell, resuming its march towards an all-time low touched last week, while the safe-haven yen rose from a two-week low against the dollar. A widespread pandemic causing a global shutdown, emergency rate cuts and falling US dollar should be “nirvana for gold”, Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note.

“Unfortunately, these are not normal times and the usual rules don’t seem to apply any more. If equities drop further, liquidation of gold long positions seems inevitable,” he said.

After the Fed’s footsteps, the New Zealand central bank slashed rates to a record low, while EU finance ministers plan to agree on a co-ordinated economic response.

Among other precious metals, palladium fell 3.2% to $1,748.63 per ounce, having fallen more than 5% earlier in the session, while platinum slipped 0.4% to $758.50. Silver gained 0.4% to $14.74 per ounce.

Reuters

Equities under pressure as central banks try coming to the rescue

Federal Reserve slashes interest rates in emergency move and its big peers offer cheap US dollars
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE faces tough week as SA begins partial virus shutdown

Schools will be closed and gatherings of more than 100 people have been prohibited
Markets
1 hour ago

Fund manager fears global credit crunch will prolong recession

Nordic fund manager Reima Rytsola is concerned credit may stop flowing if governments don’t add enough stimulus
Markets
16 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand firms as global markets recover a little
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has worst week since 1998 as ...
Markets
3.
Market data - March 15 2020
Markets
4.
Fund manager fears global credit crunch will ...
Markets
5.
Traders brace for more volatility as virus and ...
Markets

Related Articles

Amplats bucks the trend and leads SA’s platinum sector on safety

Companies / Mining

Gold heads for biggest weekly drop in seven years

Markets

Pandemic will choke off SA’s biggest money spinners

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.