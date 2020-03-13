JSE unlikely to recover much on Friday as markets ponder coronavirus outbreak
The JSE had its worst day since 1997 on Thursday, with pressure on Asian markets continuing on Friday morning
There are few signs that the JSE is set for a rebound on Friday morning, after global markets slumped on Thursday due to escalating concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The local bourse had its worst day since 1997 on Thursday, with global stocks pummeled by the growing outbreak, as well as concerns that governments will not respond fast enough.
There is concern that the outbreak will get worse, said AxiCorp chief Asia market strategist Stephen Innes in a note.
“Global supply chains are no longer just ‘disrupted’ but are now in the process of shutting down completely,” he said.
Large scale events are banned and schools closed.
So far, the US government has offered little to soothe the market as President Donald Trump’s payroll tax cut and travel ban have been met with fierce criticism, said BK Asset Management MD for foreign exchange strategy Kathy Lien in a note.
In morning trade on Friday the Shanghai Composite was down 3.32% and the Hang Seng 5.54%. Japan’s Nikkei had fallen almost 10%.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via major shareholder Naspers, had lost almost 5%.
Gold had lost 1.05% to $1,559.86/oz, while platinum had risen 1.59% to $772.28/oz. Brent crude had fallen 0.12% to $32.86 a barrel.
The rand was 0.28% weaker at R16.57 a barrel.
The volatility index, which measures panic in the market, reached a new all-time high last night, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions treasury partner Bianca Botes in a note.
This demonstrates just how pessimistic markets are on the ability to control the Covid-19 outbreak, as the infection spreads and death toll rapidly rises across the globe, she said.
There is little in terms of local corporate or economic news on Friday, with all eyes instead on the viral outbreak, and related market volatility.