Trade resumes on Wall Street after S&P 500’s 7% plunge triggers halt

The US market plummeted after a shock move by President Donald Trump to halt travel from Europe

12 March 2020 - 16:15 hreyashi Sanyal
Wall Street. Picture: WIKI COMMONS
Bengaluru — US stocks indices resumed trading on Thursday after being halted for 15 minutes, as the benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 7% and triggered an automatic cut-out shortly after the opening bell, for the second time this week.

Wall Street sank into a bear market as a shock move by President Donald Trump to halt travel from Europe rattled investors already alarmed about a global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All three main indices have now fallen more than 24% from their intraday record highs hit in February.

At 9.54am ET (1.54pm GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2,075.96 points, or 8.81%, at 21,477.26, the S&P 500 was down 223.81 points, or 8.16%, at 2,517.57 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 635.56 points, or 7.99%, at 7,316.49. 

Reuters

